Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from FRI 9:45 PM EDT until SAT 5:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
