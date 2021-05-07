Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.