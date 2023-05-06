Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
