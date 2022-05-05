Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.