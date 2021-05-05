Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.