Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We wil…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain …