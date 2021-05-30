Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
