Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We wil…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain …