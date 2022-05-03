Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
