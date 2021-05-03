The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be…
This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Su…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shou…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepare…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.