Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.