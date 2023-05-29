Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
