Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Do…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
This evening in Charlottesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 67F. …
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…