Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.