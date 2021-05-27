Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
