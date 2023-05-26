Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.