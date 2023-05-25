Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…