Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. There is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the maki…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville people will see…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area ca…