Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

May. 24, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

