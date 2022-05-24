Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
