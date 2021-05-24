Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.