 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert