Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

