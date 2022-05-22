The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of…
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecas…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the maki…
This evening in Charlottesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday,…