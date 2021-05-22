Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Charlottes…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecaste…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot d…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to re…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlo…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…