Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Charlottes…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot d…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…