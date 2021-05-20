The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
