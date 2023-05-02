Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain …
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…