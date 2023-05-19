Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low.…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Peri…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It's li…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic…