Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.