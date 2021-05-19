Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Charlottes…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecaste…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low t…