The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low.…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Peri…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It's li…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Ho…