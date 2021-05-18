The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Charlottes…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.