Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph.