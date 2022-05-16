The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
