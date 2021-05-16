 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert