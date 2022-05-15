Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see …
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
This evening in Charlottesville: Generally fair. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. F…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mp…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 deg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is fore…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.