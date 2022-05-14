The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
