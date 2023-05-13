Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
