Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
