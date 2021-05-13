Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.