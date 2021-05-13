Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 d…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected …
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. T…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …