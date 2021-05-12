Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.