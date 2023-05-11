Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's for…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Toda…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…