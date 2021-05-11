Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
