Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
