Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
