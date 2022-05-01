Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.