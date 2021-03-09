Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.