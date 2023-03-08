Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
