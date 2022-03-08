Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.