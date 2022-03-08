Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Breezy conditions a…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today.…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's lo…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Fol…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folk…