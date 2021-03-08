Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
