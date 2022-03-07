Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Breezy conditions a…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today.…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's lo…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folk…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…