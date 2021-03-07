Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
