Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.