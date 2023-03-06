Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
