Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
